Question KCR on Dalit CM issue, Cong. tells Praveen Kumar

Jagga Reddy tells ex-IPS officer to join Congress

Telangana Congress working president and MLA, T. Jayaprakash Reddy has called upon former IPS officer R. S. Praveen Kumar to question Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on his the ‘Dalit Chief Minister’ promise, and also asked him to work with the Congress party.

At a press conference here, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy reminded that Mr. Praveen Kumar was appointed as Secretary of Social Welfare institutions during the Congress rule as per his wish. The Congress MLA also alleged that the government is snatching all the assigned lands given to the Scheduled Castes by the previous Congress governments, and that the ruling party MLAs are buying them on benami names.

He said the Collectors were not taking complaints on the issue from the affected parties or the Congress leaders.

‘Dalit dandora’

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi along with Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy told reporters after the political affairs committee meeting that the party would highlight how the SCs and STs were deceived by the ruling party in the last seven years. A ‘Dalit dandora’ programme would be held from August 9 to September 17 to “expose” KCR, he said.