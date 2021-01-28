QuEST Global sets up TCMS lab, to hire 200 engineers

Product engineering and lifecycle services company QuEST Global has set up a Train Control and Management System (TCMS) lab at its Hyderabad facility.

Spread over 5,800 sqft, the lab will facilitate verification and validation of safety-critical TCMS software for multiple functionalities. The next-generation lab will host test racks for various product families of Bombardier Transportation, a release from QuEST Global said on Thursday.

With the launch of the facility, QuEST plans to hire over 200 engineers in Hyderabad with expertise across all phases of the software development lifecycle, test automation, and ethernet and internet protocol technology.

The lab was inaugurated virtually by head of Engineering Technology Office (ETO) Systems, Bombardier Transportation, Stephane Navarra and chairman and CEO of QuEST Global Ajit Prabhu. The facility is part of a strategic partnership signed by both companies in 2019 to strengthen cooperation and further develop engineering capabilities for the rail industry.

According to the release, the lab has capacity to house more than 100 racks and simulations for performing TCMS software testing and hardware-software integration checks. It is qualified to support validation checks submitted as evidence for assessing rail products and will enable Bombardier Transportation to deliver safer transportation solutions to their customers globally.

The TCMS lab provides the QuEST team with the infrastructure to manage their deliverables end to end. Bombardier will be developing and housing test racks at this lab for its projects in India and globally, the release said.