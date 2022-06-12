Queen’s birthday celebrated by British High Commission in Hyderabad

After a gap of almost four years, the British Deputy High Commission-Hyderabad hosted its annual Queen’s Birthday Party (QBP), and the grand reception showcased the ‘Best of British’ food and drink, as well as highlighted the role of technology and innovation in forging a cleaner, greener, more diverse and inclusive ‘Tomorrow’s World’.

The Queen, who turned 96 recently, has two birthdays — one on April 21, her actual birth date, and the second one, which is the official celebration, falls on the second Saturday of June.

This year’s celebration holds special significance as the UK marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — her 70th year as monarch. The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarchs in British history and the milestone is a central element of an exciting year of UK culture and creativity, including the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and the BBC’s centenary, a press release said.

Minister Nigel Adams, Minister of State in the Cabinet Office was the chief guest at the QBP. He was the first Cabinet-rank Minister to visit Hyderabad in the past seven years. British High Commissioner Alex Ellis was also present.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Andrew Fleming said, “We pay tribute to her exemplary devotion to a life of service and celebrate the international cooperation that she has championed throughout.”

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Gudivada Amaranth and Telangana IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan represented the two States. A wide range of dignitaries from the governments, other diplomatic missions and industry were among those present.