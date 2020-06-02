Hyderabad

QuaQua raises $1million

Anthill Ventures, other existing investors invest in City start-up

QuaQua, a start-up from the city that creates virtual reality-enabled content for travel and tourism industry, has secured a funding of $1 million from Anthill Ventures and other existing investors.

Announcing this on Tuesday, QuaQua said it will leverage the fund raised to enhance user experience and build an end-to-end AI- and content-driven travel platform. The platform will cover a customer's journey from travel inspiration to planning, bookings, travel support and sharing travel memories.

The current investment by Anthill Ventures and other existing partners will help enhance the platform, launch offline travel experiences, create engaging content, including blogs, itineraries and virtual tours, as well as build an AI-driven travel community, said Sandesh Reddy, co-founder and Head of Finance Strategy.

The funds will also be used to create content for 125 additional tourist destinations within India through effective storytelling and curating of information, a release said.

Co-founder and CEO Purav Shah said QuaQua received over 20 million video views in the last four months with 12 minutes average time spent by a user. “Witnessing substantial increase in engagement rates post March, the rise in demand for a content driven end-to-end travel platform has strengthened our conversation with prospective investors and industry experts. While virtual travel is becoming the norm, short trips and staycations will drive demand in the domestic circuit. Our focus for this year thus will be on India specific virtual content and personalised booking experiences,” he said.

