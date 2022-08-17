Quantum S&T hackathon unveiled

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 17, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The QET Council of India (QETCI) in association with like-minded entities has launched Quantum Science and Technology Hackathon 2022 to bootstrap the quantum computing ecosystem.

The initiative aims to encourage, mentor and support high-potential projects to have more startups in Quantum, as well as facilitate skill development.

The hackathon is open to participants from world over, according to the not-for-profit organisation that promotes research, development, adoption and use of Quantum technology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first ever such hackathon, it began on August 15 and will be run through phases and the final demos will happen on November 18-19. The hackathon invites collaborative projects useful for humanity. Financial Services and Life Sciences, including healthcare, pharma, biotech and biosciences, Quantum Security and Quantum Sensors and Communications will be theme of the hackathon, QETCI said.

The winners will get cash prizes worth ₹10 lakh, besides certificates and membership opportunities with QETCI. They will also get an opportunity with incubators and get credits for access to Quantum hardware. The students with shortlisted projects will get summer internship opportunities in Quantum technology.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app