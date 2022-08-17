Quantum S&T hackathon unveiled

The QET Council of India (QETCI) in association with like-minded entities has launched Quantum Science and Technology Hackathon 2022 to bootstrap the quantum computing ecosystem.

The initiative aims to encourage, mentor and support high-potential projects to have more startups in Quantum, as well as facilitate skill development.

The hackathon is open to participants from world over, according to the not-for-profit organisation that promotes research, development, adoption and use of Quantum technology.

The first ever such hackathon, it began on August 15 and will be run through phases and the final demos will happen on November 18-19. The hackathon invites collaborative projects useful for humanity. Financial Services and Life Sciences, including healthcare, pharma, biotech and biosciences, Quantum Security and Quantum Sensors and Communications will be theme of the hackathon, QETCI said.

The winners will get cash prizes worth ₹10 lakh, besides certificates and membership opportunities with QETCI. They will also get an opportunity with incubators and get credits for access to Quantum hardware. The students with shortlisted projects will get summer internship opportunities in Quantum technology.