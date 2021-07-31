‘Quality medical education crucial for health system’

Governor attends graduation ceremony of city medicl institute

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said that quality medical education is vital for the country’s healthcare system.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to have more doctors and healthcare workers across the world, she said, while addressing the graduation ceremony of MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences here.

She said that there was tremendous increase in the number of medical seats ever since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014. Around 30,000 MBBS seats and 24,000 PG medical seats were created additionally since 2014. The Governor pointed out that the number of UG medical seats in the country will be around 1 lakh in near future.

She appreciated the Telangana government’s decision to establish six more medical colleges in the State.

The National Medical Commission established by the Central government is heralding accountability and transparency in the medical education in the country, she added, calling upon the medical graduates to uphold the highest standards of medical professional ethics.

The Governor presented gold medals and other medals to the meritorious students as part of the graduation ceremony.