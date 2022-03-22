Qualcomm 2nd largest office outside US coming up in Hyderabad, likely by Oct.

Firm investing ₹3,904.55 crore to expand its Hyderabad operations

Qualcomm is setting up its second largest campus outside the U.S. in Hyderabad, a 1.572-million sqft facility that is expected to be ready for inauguration by this October.

The California-headquartered tech giant will be investing ₹3,904.55 crore to expand its Hyderabad operations. The investment, to be made over the next five years, will also create employment for about 8,700 software professionals, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s office said on Tuesday.

In a release on the Minister’s engagements in the U.S., where he has led a delegation of officials to promote Telangana, his office said Mr.Rao met the leadership team of Qualcomm comprising CFO Akash Palkhiwala, vice-presidents James Jean, Laxmi Rayapudi, Parag Agashe and senior Director Dev Singh at the company headquarters in San Diego.

Besides the ongoing investment of the company, another aspect discussed during the meeting was a partnership between Qualcomm and Telangana government in many areas, including agriculture, smart cities, digital education and connected devices.

EV firm team to visit

Mr.Rao also met the leadership team of Fisker Inc, an electric vehicle firm that has chosen Hyderabad to set up its IT development centre. The initial headcount of the upcoming facility will be 300 IT professionals.

During this meeting with chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker, CFO Geeta Fisker and senior management team of the firm, the Minister gave an overview of the EV policy of Telangana and the eco-system for the new generation vehicles that is taking shape in the State. He also highlighted that Telangana is the India’s second largest producer of clean energy.

Responding to an invite from the Minister, the company said it would be deputing its team to visit Hyderabad soon to understand the local EV ecosystem and explore other avenues of collaboration, a release from Mr.Rao’s office said. Fisker’s first EV Car Ocean will be launched later this year, while the Pear model is to unveiled in 2023-24. The firm plans to produce 2.5 lakh vehicles per year.