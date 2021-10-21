Qentelli hiring fest next week, 300 to be recruited

US technology firm Qentelli, which has a global innovation centre here, will be conducting a hiring fest from October 26-29.

The focus will be on hiring one skill each day and recruiting at least 300 people at the end of the fest, the company said on Thursday.

Interested candidates can walk in at Qentelli’s Hyderabad office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, Octave Block, 4th floor Unit 2B. The walk-in drive is focused on hiring across a variety of roles in technology, including DevOps professionals – cloud, AngularJS, NodeJS and UI / UX Devs, full-stack developers with experience in AWS, Azure or relevant tech, automation engineers (Selenium and TOSCA), performance engineers, .Net developers, SAP professionals (ABAP, SD, Concur and FICO).

The company is looking for experienced professionals with relevant experience and a bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or a similar field. It also intends to connect virtually with candidates across India.

The recruitment drive aligns with Qentelli’s recently announced expansion plan in India to hire more than 500 roles by 2021, the firm said in a release.