ADVERTISEMENT

QCFI Hyderabad Chapter conducts two-day annual convention 

Published - September 13, 2024 10:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) Hyderabad Chapter conducted its annual convention CCQC -2024 here on September 11-12 in which 225 teams from 50 organisations took part.

The event provided a forum for quality professionals, industrial leaders, QC practitioners and quality circles to showcase their innovative projects. Outstanding projects were recognised with gold and silver awards, the Chapter said in a release on valedictory of the convention on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Midhani CMD Sanjay Kumar Jha, ECIL CMD Anurag Kumar, Telangana Media Academy chairman Srinivas Reddy, chairman emeritus of QCFI Shyam Mohan and former MLC Kamalakar Rao were among those who participated. Chairman of the Chapter Ch Balakrishna Rao spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US