QCFI Hyderabad Chapter conducts two-day annual convention 

Published - September 13, 2024 10:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) Hyderabad Chapter conducted its annual convention CCQC -2024 here on September 11-12 in which 225 teams from 50 organisations took part.

The event provided a forum for quality professionals, industrial leaders, QC practitioners and quality circles to showcase their innovative projects. Outstanding projects were recognised with gold and silver awards, the Chapter said in a release on valedictory of the convention on Thursday (September 12, 2024).

Midhani CMD Sanjay Kumar Jha, ECIL CMD Anurag Kumar, Telangana Media Academy chairman Srinivas Reddy, chairman emeritus of QCFI Shyam Mohan and former MLC Kamalakar Rao were among those who participated. Chairman of the Chapter Ch Balakrishna Rao spoke.

Published - September 13, 2024 10:27 am IST

Hyderabad / Telangana

