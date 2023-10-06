Qadir Ali Baig theatre fest kicks off in Hyderabad with poignant Ismat Chughtai tale

October 06, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The 18th edition of Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival kicked off on Friday at the Salar Jung Museum with a poignant Urdu story. The festival is held annually to celebrate the legacy and work of the iconic theatre personality.

On the first day, drawing from Urdu writer Ismat Chughtai’s writing, her own tumultuous life as one of the first feminist writers, and Saadat Hasan Manto’s observations on her, a group of seven actors from Padatik Theatre enacted Kagaaz Ke Gubbare. Interspersed with original music written to enhance the play, the actors explored Chughtai’s understanding of womanhood, loneliness and the inescapable burdens of society.

“We are delighted to play out Ismat’s stories at the Qadir Ali Baig festival for another year. We are always welcomed with an enthusiastic response,” said Anubha Fatehpuria, who designed and directed the play.

Started in 2005 by Mohammed Ali Baig, this edition features six plays by ensemble theatre groups from across the country, such as Padatik Theatre (Kolkata), Afsana Theatre (Mumbai), Tamaasha Theatre (Mumbai), Chithrakari (Nimmalakunta), IPTA (Mumbai), and Dhwanipad (Delhi). The plays will be staged across Salar Jung Museum and Taramati Baradari till October 9.

Additionally, two masterclasses have been organised featuring Mohammad Ali Baig, veteran theatre and film actor Aanjjan Srivastav, and theatre director and screenwriter Sunil Shanbag who will share their insights and delve into the intricacies of theatre-making and the indelible impact of Baig on the heritage of Hyderabad.

“For 18 years, we have only seen packed halls — such is the impact of Qadir Ali Baig on the city. His work is part of Hyderabad’s history. His son started the festival to spread the joy and play-making and watching across the country. In a city that is increasingly being known for its technical innovations, we want to cherish its significant cultural past,” said Vijay Prasad, a close friend of Baig and one of the prime organisers of the festival.

The festival features stories by German writers Bertolt Brecht and Sibylle Berg, songwriter Bob Dylan, Landay’s Afghan poetry and much more, incorporating several Indian languages such as Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, and Punjabi. In the past, the festival has seen performances by theatre giants such as Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapoor, Alyque Padamsee, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

