PwC opens facility in Hyderabad

Designed to be cross-functional, says managing partner

PricewaterhouseCoopers Service Delivery Center (Kolkata) and PricewaterhouseCoopers Service Delivery Center (Bangalore) have opened an acceleration center in Hyderabad.

A statement announcing the opening on Tuesday said Hyderabad is a strategic location for PwC, offering the right talent and skills needed to meet the firm’s goals. The acceleration center would attract global talent to work on complex client engagements. Latest digital technologies, to collaborate with global teams, has been deployed to deliver the services.

The office is designed to be cross-functional as well as collaborative location and projected to grow swiftly. “Our acceleration centers in India are growing rapidly and expanding competencies to serve global client engagements more efficiently while delivering higher value,” said Hari Kumar, PwC Acceleration Centers managing partner.

The opening of facility in Hyderabad is a testament to the quality of talent in Telangana and represents the growing demand for global, collaborative teams and the continued growth PwC is witnessing in its business, he added.