PwC learning facility opened in Hyderabad

PwC in India has opened an immersive learning facility Vidyapeeth in Hyderabad for its professionals. The 60,000 sq ft facility is unique in many ways and reimagines growth and development, people experience and community outreach for its more than 57,000 workforce in India as well as PwC teams across the world. It will support the leadership development framework with a uniquely crafted immersive experience, the consultancy said on Monday in a release.

The facility will help deliver curated leadership programmes to over 7,000 professionals in its first year. It will also provide various other learning and development programmes, focused on digital, professional and industry skills enhancement to more than 10,000 professionals this fiscal year alone, PwC said.

Vidyapeeth will serve as a platform for thought leadership, industry-academia interaction, innovation and PwC’s collaboration with NGOs in driving societal change through skills-based volunteering, it said.