Pvt. hospitals agree to keep 50% beds under govt. control

14 August 2020 00:08 IST

Only charges fixed by State government to be collected

In a significant decision that would go in tune with the High Court’s suggestion, the managements of private or corporate hospitals in the State have offered to hand over 50% of their total bed capacity to the State government for COVID treatment and collect only the charges decided by the government for those beds.

A delegation of corporate hospitals’ management held a meeting with Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Thursday, where it was also decided that patients for the 50% beds would be allotted by the government. Allotment of beds in private hospitals would be made with the help of a mobile app.

Thanking the private managements, the Minister suggested the delegation to have a meeting with Director of Public Health Dr. Srinivasa Rao for formulating guidelines for the purpose. Secretary (Medical & Health) S.A.M. Rizvi and Director of Medical Education Dr. K. Ramesh Reddy also attended the meeting along with expert committee members – VC of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Dr. Karunakar Reddy and Dr. Gangadhar.

The Health Minister’s office stated that he had been requesting private hospitals to join hands with the government in the fight against COVID. The State government had fixed charges for COVID treatment in private hospitals and directed them to implement it. However, several private hospitals have been indulging in unfair practices and collecting exorbitant charges.

Following receipt of complaints on fleecing of patients for COVID treatment by private hospitals, the government had issued showcause notices and taken action against some hospitals. However, private hospitals said that they did not agree to any terms yet.