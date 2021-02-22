PV’s daughter Vani Devi is TRS candidate for MLC polls

Hyderabad

22 February 2021 00:05 IST

Party has not been successful in Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate MLC constituency despite best efforts

In a surprise move, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) has announced S. Vani Devi, daughter of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, as its candidate for the Hyderbad-Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar Graduate MLC constituency on Sunday.

Since the last day for nominations is February 23, the decision comes as a surprise for the party workers and even Ministers and MLAs. The indications from the party so far was that it would stay away from the elections in this constituency and extend support to Independent candidate K. Nageshwar, which was opposed within the party quite strongly.

TRS was quite clear on the contest in the other Graduate constituency, Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam with the sitting MLC, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy vigorously campaigning for the last few months.

Advertising

Advertising

Initially the names of former Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Malkajgiri Parliament constituency incharge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy and Varkatam Jagannadh Reddy from Makthal were floated. But they all gave up hope with the CM not even discussing the issue seriously with the party leaders all these days.

The selection of 69-year old Vani Devi has surprised the party activists since the focus of these elections is on employment-related issues mostly. This section of voters has been quite angry with the government for a variety of reasons, Moreover, her name was not even in discussion among the party leaders till Sunday. Ms. Vani Devi is the principal of Sri Venkateshwara Fine Arts College in Madhapur that she has established.

The decision apparently comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's indication during the inauguration of P.V. Narasimha Rao's Birth Centenary celebrations last year that she would be honoured with some post as a mark of respect to PV Narasimha Rao.

He had indicated that she would be nominated as a MLC but under Governor's quota and not as a party candidate in the elections. The CM also wants to own PV's legacy by promoting his daughter and snatch it away from the Congress party with which the late Prime Minister was associated throughout.

It would be interesting to see how she goes about in the campaigning since the opponents are way ahead and have reached out to the voters through group meetings in the city and districts. TRS has not been successful in this constituency despite best efforts with Mr Nageshwar and Mr. Ramchander Rao of BJP winning in the previous contests.

The task of ensuring her win now lies on the Ministers from Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts mostly as she has little time to gear up and swing into action. The elections will be held on March 14 and the results will be declared on March 17. About 5.60 lakh registered voters will exercise their franchise in 616 polling stations.