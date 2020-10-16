PVNR Expressway and Airport route opened in Hyderabad

With Palle Cheruvu and Appa Cheruvu overflowing due to floods, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway number 44 was damaged

Motorists can heave a sigh of relief with the Cyberabad police opening the road leading to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport between Aramghar and Shamshabad.

The police said that the 11.6 km PVNR Expressway is also open for commuters.

“Road between Shamshabad and Aramghar is opened for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles. Heavy vehicles should take Nehru Outer Ring Road,” Rajendranagar ACP K. Ashok Chakravarthy told The Hindu.

However, the road between Chandrayangutta and Amarghar is still closed for public use. “Even that route will be operational by evening,” he said.

Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar also tweeted that Shamshabad Airport road NH 44 has been opened. “PVNR Expressway is also opened. Commuters going to the airport and Kurnool side can use these roads now. Thanks for your cooperation,” he said.

With Palle Cheruvu and Appa Cheruvu overflowing and collapse of the embankment due to floods, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru National Highway number 44 was damaged on Wednesday.