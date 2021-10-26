P.V. Sindhu signs up a partnership with Spinny

Proceeds from sale of her vehicle would go to Suchitra Badminton Academy

World champion and double Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu signed up a partnership with Spinny, a full-stack online-to-offline retail platform for buying and selling used cars.

“Spinny is a great brand to be associated with and I am pleased to be on board as one of the captains of Squad Spinny. I appreciate how their transparency establishes a relationship of trust with customers,” Sindhu said

“If my family chose SellRight by Spinny on their own to sell my car — I know they wouldn’t just give the car without having complete trust in the selling process and the people behind it. That made my decision to be associated with the brand, much simpler,” she explained.

“Most of my journeys have been in the car, be it going for practice sessions, road trips or long drives with my family. Since a personal car is a safe and convenient mode of transport, I believe trust is an indispensable element for customers while buying or selling cars. The brand’s focus on transparency and quality fosters that trust, which is crucial for any customer,” Sindhu said.

“We believe P.V. Sindhu is a great inspiration for new-age Indians. Given the kind of hard work and tenacity that she has displayed while fulfilling her ambitions and goals, she is an inspiration for the country,” founder and CEO of Spinny Niraj Singh said.

Proceeds from the sale of her vehicle will be donated to Suchitra Badminton Academy to support younger badminton talent in Hyderabad, an institute where she’s been training for years.