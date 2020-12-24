PV remembered on death anniversary

Raising the banner of ‘son of the soil’, three mainstream parties on Wednesday observed the 16th death anniversary of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao also paid tributes to PV, saying that the latter would go down in the history of the country as an endless reformist. The country was reaping the benefits now of reforms introduced by PV in economic, education and land administration. His firmness in dealing with internal security and external affairs had strengthened the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty.
Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, P.V. Narasimha Rao centenary celebrations’ committee chairman and TRS parliamentary party leader K. Keshava Rao were among the several TRS leaders who paid floral tributes at the memorial of PV on Necklace Road. Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Mohammed Mahmood Ali and V. Srinivas Goud and MLC K. Kavitha joined in.
State Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and his BJP counterpart Bandi Sanjay also paid tributes at the memorial. Former Congress Minister Ponnala Laxmaiah and J. Geeta Reddy and BJP MP D. Arvind participated too. The three parties observed the occasion separately in batches.
