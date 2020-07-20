P.V. Narasimha Rao belongs to the whole of India: Uttam

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior Congress leaders attending a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad

20 July 2020 07:54 IST

Year-long centenary celebrations from July 24

Former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao belongs to the Congress party and the nation, and his birth centenary celebrations will be held to remind his ideas and ideas of India to people through a variety of programmes, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and former Union Ministers P. Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh will formally inaugurate the year-long centenary celebrations on July 24 through Zoom App.

The TPCC chief spoke to the media after the meeting of TPCC committee for centenary celebrations of PV Narasimha Rao at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by committee chairman Dr. J. Geetha Reddy, honorary chairman V. Hanumantha Rao, vice chairman D. Sridhar Babu, convener Mahesh Kumar Goud, TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy, MLA Seethakka, ex-MP Dr. Mallu Ravi, AICC spokesperson Dr. Dasoju Sravan, SC dept. chairman Preetam, Bollu Kishan, Prem Lal, Venugopal and other senior leaders.

Advertising

Advertising

He said AICC president Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former President Pranab Mukherjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders will send their messages. Mr. Natasimha Rao’s brother PV Manohar Rao, who is also the chief patron of the committee, will speak on the above occasion, he said.

The TPCC chief said that the Zoom App has been modified to facilitate 1,000 participants. Further, LED screens would be installed at Indira Bhavan in Hyderabad to watch the live stream. Similar arrangements would be made at all the DCC offices.

Stating that PV Narasimha Rao was a Congress man since his student days and rose the lead the country, Mr. Reddy said he would be always remembered for the economic reforms and globalisation which he introduced to put India on the path of growth. “It was PV's vision that turned India into economic power and made it distinct from other developing nations,” he said.

‘Chalo Mallapuram’

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy along with other leaders released the poster of 'Chalo Mallaram' programme being organised by the Scheduled Caste department of TPCC on July 26 to protest against the atrocities against Dalits under TRS regime. He said a Dalit youth, Revuli Raja, was brutally murdered in Mallaram in Malhar mandal of Bhupalpally district.

He said that the Congress party would expose the atrocities on Dalits in TRS rule and demand protection and justice for the victims.