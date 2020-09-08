P.V. had communal mindset: MIM

HYDERABAD

08 September 2020 22:17 IST

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) General Secretary and Yakutpura legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri accused former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao of having a communal mindset, even as he alleged that P.V. had given a free hand to communal forces.

The charge comes soon after the AIMIM decided to boycott the ongoing Legislative Assembly and Council sessions on Tuesday, as a mark of protest against the TRS government’s decision to pass a resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for the former PM.

In a statement issued to the media, the AIMIM said, “AIMIM has decided to boycott today’s proceedings in Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Our party cannot support the resolution and discussion on centenary celebrations of the late P.V. Narasimha Rao (sic).”

Mr. Quadri said that the party’s stand of boycotting the resolution was consistent with the stand presented before the AP State Assembly on February 15, 2005. “Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has spoken at length in the Assembly about P.V. Narasimha Rao’s communal mindset. This is the same Prime Minister who had given communal forces a free hand during the demolition of the Babri Masjid. And he had given assurances that the Babri Masjid would be protected,” he said.

Soon after the development, the Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) challenged the MIM to sever all connections with the TRS even as MBT leader and former corporator Amjed Ullah Khan accused the Owaisi brothers led party of “running with the hares and hunting with the hounds”.

He said that both MIM and the body of Muslim faith leaders United Muslim Forum, which MIM backs, should withdraw support to the State government. Mr. Khan alleged that the Owaisi brothers have been ‘hoodwinking’ the Muslims to vote for the TRS in the State and Parliamentary elections.