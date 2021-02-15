PV grandson raises money for Ayodhya Ram Temple

HYDERABAD

15 February 2021 18:51 IST

Collected ₹21.5 lakh from family and friends, he says

Telangana BJP senior leader and grandson of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao N V Subhash has donated ₹21.5 lakh for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. He handed over the cheque to State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hyderabad on Monday. The money has been collected from friends, acquaintances and others voluntarily, he claimed in a press release on Monday.

