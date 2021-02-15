Hyderabad

PV grandson raises money for Ayodhya Ram Temple

Telangana BJP senior leader and grandson of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao N V Subhash has donated ₹21.5 lakh for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. He handed over the cheque to State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Hyderabad on Monday. The money has been collected from friends, acquaintances and others voluntarily, he claimed in a press release on Monday.

