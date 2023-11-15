Puvvada Ajay accuses Tummala of baseless talk about his election nomination

November 15, 2023 05:33 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - KHAMMAM

Transport Minister and BRS candidate for Khammam Assembly seat Puvvada Ajay Kumar has accused former minister and the Congress nominee from Khammam Tummala Nageshwara Rao of spewing venom against him by resorting to baseless allegations over his election nomination.

Addressing a road show in the Three Town area here on Tuesday evening, Mr Ajay asserted that he had filed his nomination papers in the Election Commission’s prescribed format. My nomination has already been accepted, he said, taking a dig at Mr Nageshwara Rao for filing a complaint alleging some “discrepancies” in his affidavit. “He is resorting to Goebbels propaganda realising his imminent defeat in the November 30 Assembly elections,” Mr Ajay said, accusing Mr Rao of “backstabbing” Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who made him minister during 2014-18.

He called upon the denizens of the town to vote for the BRS to ensure continued development of Khammam and Telangana as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.