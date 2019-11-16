Putting nature in frames

A three-day exhibition on nature photography was inaugurated by IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon at the State Art Gallery in the city on Friday.

Organised by Honeycomb, the exhibition brought to light some stunning moments from the nature world.

“Photography is the reason why I took up conservation work at the Ameenpur Lake and now it is a Biodiversity Heritage site. If I hadn’t seen the photographs, I would not have taken up the work,” said Ms. Kaur Menon at the inaugural ceremony.

“Anyone who has not spent time in nature is missing something,” Ms. Kaur Menon added.

1,000 photos on display

“We received around 1,000 photographs from about 200 photographers. A panel of judges shortlisted 100 photographs of 68 photographers which are on display now,” said Celestina, one of the organisers of the show.

The exhibition ends on November 17.