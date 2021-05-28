Centre for display boards indicating charges in public hospitals

HYDERABAD

28 May 2021 23:04 IST

The Centre has advised all State governments to see that notice boards are put up outside private hospitals displaying the charges for beds, oxygen, ventilator support and other services providing necessary information to the public. This was already being used in Delhi, said Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Friday.

In a virtual press conference form New Delhi, the Minister was responding to a question on how the Central government intended to deal with exorbitant billing in the private hospitals where people are being forced to sell their assets during the pandemic.

The Minister explained that the Centre had been in the forefront in helping the States combat the second wave with 19 oxygen plants coming up in various government healthcare facilities across Telangana including Gandhi Hospital, TIMS, ESI Hospital, Chest Hospital, NIMS, Patancheru, Bibinagar, Khammam, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Jagtial, Mahabubnagar, Bhadrachalam and Warangal and others.

“These oxygen plants have been sanctioned with funds sourced from ‘PM Cares’ and technology supplied by the DRDO drawing oxygen from air as was being used to develop ‘Tejas’ fighter plane. The plant’s capacity ranges between 500 and 1000 litres per minute with 93.3% purity depending upon the hospital scale. The States are providing power and building sheds for these plants,” he said.

“About 190 cylinders can also be filled through them. Some of them have already started running in some hospitals like Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad and by June- end most of these would be operational,” he said.