Put GHMC financial aid details on website: Cong.

Hyderabad

23 October 2020 23:08 IST

TPCC treasurer expresses doubts over relief disbursal

Congress has asked the Telangana government to be transparent in distributing financial aid to people affected by the flood and put the details of beneficiaries on the website.

In a statement, TPCC treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy asked the government to give figures of beneficiaries who have received ₹10,000 and put them in public domain. Though the government announced a relief package of ₹550 crore, he was doubtful about the proper distribution of it.

While the number of affected people was in lakhs, the number of beneficiaries was just in hundreds so far. About 1,500 colonies were affected by the city floods but the TRS leaders are visiting only a few places for relief disbursal. He alleged that even relief is being used for photo opportunities.

He wanted to know why the government was distributing cash instead of cheques, which would ensure that money would go to the right people. He criticised that many times in the past, whenever people faced natural calamities, funds given were used for publicity of the ruling party.

The TPCC treasurer demanded that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation should open a website, “October Floods and Relief Works”, and should put all the details of financial aid in it.