Pushpa movie event: Mythri Movie Makers booked

They sold over 10,000 passes while permission was to allow only 5,000 people

A case was registered against Mythri Movie Makers, for allowing more than 15,000 people against the actual permission of 5,000 at Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa movie pre-release event held at Telangana State Special Police Battalion grounds at Yousufguda, on Sunday.

Jubilee Hills Inspector S. Rajashekar Reddy said that the management of Mythri Movie Makers was given permission to allow only 5,000 people. “But, they have violated the permission and sold over 15,000 passes and mobilised people, which resulted in massive traffic jams and disturbance to normal life in the area,” he said.

“It was not like people came voluntarily, everyone who was in and around the premises was holding passes, which means they sold passes beyond granted permission. The crowd swelled and behaved in an unruly manner causing threat and endangered human life due to rash and negligent act by the organisers,” Mr. Reddy said.

There was every likelihood of stampede and the organisers misled the police by giving false representation, he said.

A case under Section 143 ( Punishment for unlawful assembly), 341(Punishment for wrongful restraint), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 290 (Punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe was launched. Police have also collected video footage of surveillance cameras in the area, apart from other technical evidence.