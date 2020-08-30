Hyderabad

Pus around lung of COVID patient removed

Pus formed around the left lung of a 17-year-old COVID-19 patient was removed using decortication at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors said that the complication, known as empyema, is likely a rare one related to the infectious disease.

The teenage boy suffered from acute chest pain for two weeks, and was earlier treated at a local hospital. However, the condition aggravated with time. He got admitted at Medicover Hospital complaining of the issue, and he was detected with COVID-19.

“When an individual contracts coronavirus, his/her respiratory system is compromised. In this case, we presume that the boy, who was COVID-positive, suffered further complications arising due to bacterial infection. Pus formed around the left lung, making the patient feel breathless and experience pain in the chest,” said Pramod Reddy, consultant cardio-thoracic surgeon at the hospital. A CT-Scan examination helped find this complication.

Decortication removal of pus and tissue which does not allow lungs to expand was performed on August 3 to address the complication. Symptomatic treatment for COVID-19 was offered. The patient has been discharged.

Upon culture study of the pus, doctors found it was a regular form of Straphylococcus bacteria.

