Purported screenshots of SSC Hindi question paper surfaces on WhatsApp

April 04, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - WARANGAL/HANAMKONDA

Purported screenshots of the SSC Hindi question paper surfaced on WhatsApp on Tuesday, a little over an hour after the commencement of the exam, creating a flutter in the erstwhile composite Warangal district.

There were some unconfirmed reports that the purported images of the question paper originated from an examination centre in Kamalapur mandal in Hanamkonda district. But the School Education department officials concerned did not immediately confirm the reports.

They insisted that it was not a case of exam paper leak as the question paper surfaced on WhatsApp nearly an hour and 15 minutes after the start of the exam.

What has left the officials baffled is that the incident occurred despite the examination centres being declared as “no-mobile zones”, where prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC are in force.

Warangal District Educational Officer (DEO) Vasanthi along with other officials of Hanamkonda district filed a complaint at the office of the Warangal Police Commissionerate on Tuesday afternoon seeking a detailed probe into the incident.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ms. Vasanthi said they have lodged a complaint with the police seeking a detailed inquiry to trace the origin of the images of the Hindi question paper that circulated on some WhatsApp groups, the persons responsible for it and the district to which they belong.

Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath told mediapersons that the cybercrime team is on the job to inquire into the incident of circulation of SSC Hindi question paper on WhatsApp and trace the location from where it originated.

Responding to a specific query, he, however, ruled out question paper leak.