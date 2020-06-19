Punjaguttta steel bridge to be launched today

The steel bridge to be launched on Friday.

HYDERABAD

19 June 2020 00:00 IST

The structure has been completed in a record three months

The much-anticipated steel bridge at Nagarjuna Circle in Punjagutta will be launched on Friday by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

Though the contract period is six months, the bridge has been completed in a record three months since the commencement of work on February 29. Lockdown since March 23 and absence of vehicular traffic aided the speedy completion of works.

Opening of the unidirectional bridge for the public will enhance the thoroughfare by widening the bottleneck stretch near Punjagutta graveyard, and facilitating free flow of traffic from TV9 junction and NFCL junction.

This is the first steel bridge to be inaugurated in the city. Two more steel bridges are in the offing, one at Indira Park and the other as part of the elevated corridor between Nalgonda crossroads and Owaisi Hospital junction.

Of the 100-metre length, a span of 43 metres of the bridge constitutes main girders and cross girders in structural steel. All the remaining portion is cast in RCC, including abutment and retaining walls, a statement by GHMC said.

Steel is opted for the bridge, as it was obligatory to use a single span over the graveyard, which would not have been possible with RCC. Steel plate girders which were light-weight were used so as not to disturb the tombs in the graveyard, the statement said. Width of the bridge is 9.6 metres, inclusive of metre-wide footpath.

Work for the widening of the approach road on the graveyard side of the bridge are progressing at a rapid pace, while the same on the other side has been completed, it said.

The cost of construction of the bridge is ₹ 5.95 crore, and funds for this have been drawn from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) General Fund. Funds to the tune of ₹ 17 crore for approach road and road widening, however, are drawn from SRDP funds.