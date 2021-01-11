Pulmonologist wins award

HYDERABAD

11 January 2021 23:37 IST

City-based pulmonologist Pradyut Waghray is one of the recipients of the National Business Leadership and Service Excellence Awards, announced by Praxis Media in association with Business Synergy on January 10.

More than 25 people won awards in different categories. Dr Pradyut won the ‘Lifetime achievement award in Pulmonary Medicine’. The awards are announced every year to identify, celebrate service providers, individuals and organisation for their continuing commitment to excellence, developing best practices and innovative strategies.

