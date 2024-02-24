PUC student takes own life in hostel room at RGUKT in Basar

February 24, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 07:58 am IST - NIRMAL

A Pre-University Course (PUC) first-year girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) allegedly took her own life in her hostel room on the RGUKT campus at Basar in Nirmal district late on Thursday night.

A native of Mannur mandal in Sangareddy district, the 17-year-old girl student returned to the hostel from her native village along with her father on Thursday morning. She was found dead late on Thursday night.

Sources said that she made a phone call to her father on Thursday night hours before taking the extreme step in her hostel room while her roommates were away in the reading room.

She took the drastic step depressed over the suicide of one of her close relatives in her village last month, police said quoting a suicide note purportedly written by her.

The Basar police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44, 040-66202000/2001)