PUC I year student dies after falling off building at Basar RGUKT

June 15, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - NIRMAL

Another pre-university course (PUC) I year student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) met with a tragic end after she allegedly fell off the fourth floor of the hostel building on the university campus in Basar of Nirmal district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as B Likitha, a native of Gajwel in Siddipet district.

Grief pervaded the campus following the tragic death of the rural student, the daughter of a street vendor. The incident came less than 48 hours after Deepika, also a PUC first year student, allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a bathroom just after writing the semester exam on the campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Likitha was found unconscious on the floor after allegedly falling from the fourth floor of the hostel building at around 2 a.m., said the police quoting the RGUKT officials. She was first rushed to the Government area hospital in Bhainsa and later to a hospital in Nirmal town, where she was pronounced brought dead by the doctors.

The tragic death of the two PUC first year students in less than two days sent shockwaves on the RGUKT campus in Basar, the abode of Goddess Gnana Saraswati.

The shocking incidents triggered vociferous demands from several student unions for a thorough investigation to unravel the facts. The university authorities have already ordered an internal inquiry into the ‘suicide’ of Deepika to determine the precise reason behind her drastic step.

The Basar police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the exact cause of Likitha’s death. The mortuary at the government hospital in Nirmal witnessed poignant scenes as Likitha’s grief-stricken family members wept inconsolably.

According to sources, some angry locals turned their ire on an official from RGUKT on his arrival at the mortuary. They demanded that the minister concerned should visit the RGUKT to take stock of the situation in the Basar IIIT, a premier institute offering a six-year integrated course leading to a B.Tech degree.