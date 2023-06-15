PUC first-year student dies after falling off building at RGUKT in Basar

June 15, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - NIRMAL

Another Pre-University Course (PUC) first-year student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) met with a tragic end after she allegedly fell off the fourth floor of the hostel building on the university campus in Basar of Nirmal district in the wee hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as B. Likitha, a PUC first year student, a native of Gajwel in Siddipet district.

The incident came less than 48 hours after Deepika, also a PUC first-year student, allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself to death in a bathroom just after writing the semester exam on the campus on Tuesday afternoon.

Likitha was found unconscious on the floor after allegedly falling off the fourth floor of the hostel building at around 2 a.m., said the local police quoting the RGUKT officials.

She was first rushed to the government hospital in Bhainsa and later shifted to a hospital in Nirmal town, where she was pronounced brought dead by the doctors.

The tragic death of two PUC first-year students in less than two days sent shockwaves on the RGUKT campus. The shocking incidents triggered vociferous demands from several student unions for a thorough investigation to unravel the facts.

The university authorities have ordered an internal inquiry into the death by “suicide” of Deepika to determine the precise reason behind her “drastic step.”

Basar police have registered a case and are investigating to find out the exact cause of Likitha’s death.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by calling helplines from this link.

