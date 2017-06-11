Publish white paper on Mission Bhagiratha, says TJAC

The Telangana Political Joint Action Committee has demanded the State Government of releasing a white paper on the work taken up under its flagship scheme Mission Bhagiratha.

The white paper should elaborate about the villages that would be benefited through the mission, the areas where safe drinking water was being supplied, the expenditure incurred on the scheme so far and the status of works launched under Mission Bhagiratha, a meeting of the steering committee of JAC resolved on Sunday. It also decided to constitute a committee to study the implementation of the project and other aspects of it.

The committee opined that the governance in the State was not reflective of the aspirations for which the agitation for separate statehood was taken up and it appeared as a “continuance of the seemandhra rule of the past”. Youth, farmers, students and other sections were disappointed as their hopes remained unfulfilled and the TJAC had, therefore, resolved to launch yatra taking inspiration from the martyrs who laid down their lives for separate Telangana.

The first phase of the yatra would start from Sangareddy on June 21 and culminate at Siddipet on June 24. The TJAC expressed concern over the reports of alleged irregularities in land deals in different parts of the State, Miyapur on the city outskirts in particular, and demanded that the Government order an inquiry by a sitting judge to bring out the facts. The TJAC on its part would convene a round table meeting on the issue soon.

The meeting strongly condemned, what it called, negligent attitude of the Government in addressing the unemployment problem. The Government should take the initiative in clarifying doubts among the unemployed youth on Group II results besides announcing the results of the examination conducted for the recruitment of sub-inspectors.

On the farmers’ front, the Government should release funds towards purchase of crop produced during the rabi season and ensure that amounts pertaining to the fourth instalment of farm loan waiver were deposited in the farmers’ accounts without any delay.

The recent development involving the power utilities of the two successor states deciding to stop supply to one another would be beneficial to both the States, the TJAC said. But, the State Government should take steps to scrap the power purchase agreements that were being followed. On the Nayeem case, it expressed doubts over the Government’s attitude and wanted the dairies of Nayeem to be made public.

The TJAC faulted the Government for not appointing information commissioners under the Right to Information Act claiming that this was giving scope for corruption at higher places. It also objected to the decision to close down more than 4,000 schools in the name of rationalisation asserting that it would cause immense loss to rural areas.