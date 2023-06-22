ADVERTISEMENT

Publicity blitzkrieg at the cost of the Exchequer: Bandi

June 22, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has alleged that the ruling BRS unleashed a publicity blitzkrieg with crores of rupees at the expense of the Exchequer to cover up its “broken promises” and derive “political mileage” in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters here after participating in house-to-house campaign as part of the party’s “Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan” on Thursday, he charged the ruling BRS leadership with resorting to gimmicks to divert people’s attention from its “misrule.”

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is creating hype about inauguration of 15,000 double bedroom apartments near Hyderabad even as the two-bedroom houses, whose number is meagre, are in a shambles due to inferior quality of construction elsewhere in the State,” he charged.

He said, “After neglecting the families of Telangana martyrs for nine years, the ruling BRS is now organising “Amaraveerula Samsmarana” programmes with an eye on the elections due this year end.”

Reiterating his charge that the BRS is acting hand in glove with the Congress, he said, “Both parties will have a tactical electoral alliance in the next Assembly elections.”

“Congress is a sinking ship and those who want to defeat the BRS at the hustings should not join the Congress,” Mr Sanjay said.

Later, he interacted with more than 100 families during the house-to-house campaign and distributed pamphlets on the “achievements” of the BJP-led government at the Centre in the last nine years.

CONNECT WITH US