Public toilet constructed, only to be demolished

It’s a classic case of improper planning and execution and has resulted in ₹ 7 lakh going down the drain.

The authorities had constructed toilets as part of providing amenities for those moving on roads. As part of that, one toilet was constructed adjacent to the national highway in Zaheerabad town.

It took about six months’ time to complete the construction and finally it was ready for use. However, it has been obstructing the traffic flow and the police officials took the issue to the notice of the municipal authorities. It was identified that the structure is also obstructing the flow of drainage water .

Finally, the officials demolished the structure without putting it for use even once. “The toilet was constructed there as no place was available. However, after construction it was identified that the toilet was obstructing traffic and flow of drain water. Hence it was demolished. It will be constructed at another place after identifying location,” said an official.