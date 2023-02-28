Public investment in livestock is need of the hour: Union Minister Rupala

February 28, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Animal husbandry is one of the primary drivers of rural economy. We invite the youth of the country to make use of technological intervention and pave the way for the growth of this sector in India, said Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala. He was addressing the Grand Start-up Conclave in Hyderabad on Tuesday, aimed at promoting existing and emerging startups in the livestock, dairy and animal husbandry sectors.

Mr.Rupala said that public investment in livestock is the need of the hour. The Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying stands committed to work with all stakeholders to further boost growth in the livestock sector and thereby making animal husbandry more remunerative to the farmers and entrepreneurs, he added.

Telangana Minister for Animal Husbandry, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said, “Before 2014, Vijaya Dairy was considered a sick unit, but today, because of the government’s support, the company has an annual turnover of ₹700 to 800 crore. We request the Union government to reach out to the farmers in rural areas so that they also benefit from such conclaves.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana is the first state in the country to introduce 100, IT-enabled mobile veterinary clinics to provide services to livestock farmers at their doorstep. It is also one of the top performing states in the country in implementation of National Artificial Insemination Programme with 25.13 lakh inseminations done so far in the current year, pointed out Special Chief Secretary, department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries-Telangana, Adhar Sinha.

The event brought together entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts to share their ideas and network. It included a workshop to train early-stage startups operating in the Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector in the art of pitching, building the main business pillars and their story of impact.