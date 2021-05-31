Public heave a sigh of relief with lockdown easing

Hyderabad

31 May 2021 23:28 IST

Citizens adjust to the longer hours allowing free movement as part of the COVID-19 ‘unlockdown’ procedure

The frenetic pace of the morning hours eased on Monday in Hyderabad as citizens adjusted to the longer hours allowing free movement as part of the COVID-19 ‘unlockdown’ procedure. On Sunday, the Telangana government had taken a decision to allow free movement of citizens from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an additional hour to return home.

Less traffic

The pop-up vegetable markets that have started in many areas of the city were not as crowded on Monday as they were for the past 20 days. The flow of traffic in city junctions was smooth as restaurants, shops, electronic goods retailers, and even cloth shops remained open till 1 p.m. before police moved around with wailing sirens asking shopkeepers to down their shutters. Fuel stations are being allowed to function round the clock

But in some areas there was heavy traffic.

“I travelled from Banjara Hills to Gachibowli at 8 a.m. it took me a lot of time due to traffic. But while returning at 10 a.m. there was hardly any traffic,” said Y.V.S. Prasad, a businessman from Khairatabad.

“We were planning to return home earlier before lunch hour. But because of the longer time of relaxation we started at noon to return,” said Sailaja, who had to attend the 11th day funeral observances of her father. Earlier, many families had to change their plans as the e-pass applications have been rejected or the site https://policeportal.tspolice.gov.in/ did not function. “My brother-in-law passed away on May 13, 2021 a few death related formalities are pending, I applied for e-pass but it was rejected so applied another e-pass please accept Sir. TS-G2105290235466XX,” said one gentleman on social media.

Electronic retailers have announced extension of their business hours.

Metro running time has also been increased with the last train starting at 11.45 a.m. easing the pressure on public transport as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses could be seen plying beyond 1 p.m.