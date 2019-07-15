Public hearing on proposed mine

District Collector Vasam Venkateswarlu assured a fair package to people likely to be affected if the Kakatiya Opencast - 3 (KTK-3) project becomes a reality. He said this at a public hearing at Kondapur village under Ganapuram mandal on Sunday.

The district administration and officials of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and State Pollution Control Board (PCB) conducted the public hearing to seek the locals’ opinion for launching the open cast mine.

While PCB official Ramdas explained about the environmental implications, SCCL area general manager Nireekshan Raj gave an account of the changes and development that the area would witness after the open cast mine.

He also spoke about the compensation the displaced people would get.

Bhupalapally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, ZP vice- chairperson Kallepu Shobha, senior leader Gandra Satyanarayana and others urged the authorities to ensure that the environment was not disturbed due to the mine. They also wanted the authorities to take measures for the preservation of groundwater.

The leaders urged the officials to provide compensation as per 2013 Land Acquisition Act, besides generously allocating funds under Surrounding Habitat Assistance Programme (SHAPE) for the development of nearby habitats.

The government should organise skill-development programmes for the local youth. This apart, the SCCL should provide employment to the members of displaced families, they said.

Responding to the demands, Nireekshan Raj promised that he would apprise the higher authorities about their demands.

The District Collector assured locals of ensuring justice. He said that KTK-3 would help bring more development to the area and provide direct and indirect employment to locals.