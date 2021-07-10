Public hearing on Aug. 10

HYDERABAD

10 July 2021 23:53 IST

Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) will conduct a public hearing on the environmental impact of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) at five places on August 10.

The State government has envisaged the project to lift 90 tmcft of water in 60 days during the flood season from Srisailam reservoir to irrigate 12.3 lakh acres in Nagarkurnool, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad and Nalgonda districts.

The project has already received second stage forest clearance from the Minister of Environment and Forests in January 2019.

The public hearing would be held from 11 am at Venkateshwara Function Hall, Devuni Padakal crossroads in Talakondapalli, Rangareddy district, at Brindavan Garden, Parigi, Vikarabad district, at MPP office of Hanwada in Mahabubnagar district, at Anam Venkat Reddy Garden, Veldanda in Nagarkurnool district, and at Anajana Garden Function Hall, Narayanpet.

The public hearing is for the second-phase of canal network of the project that would irrigate over 3.59 lakh acres in 330 gram panchayats of in Rangareddy district, 3.42 lakh acres in 417 GPs in Vikarabad, 2.35 lakh acres in 247 GPs in Mahabubnagar, 1.03 lakh acrs in 61 GPs in Nagarkurnool and 1.61 lakh acres in 155 GPs of Narayanpet district.