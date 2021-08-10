Public hearing for Palamuru Rangareddy LI scheme held

Oustees seek compensation for their lands at market value

Telangana State Pollution Control Board, under the chairmanship of District Collector Prashant J Patil, on Tuesday conducted environmental public hearing for Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme – canal network phase -2 works at Kondamallepally.

The scheme proposes lifting of 90 tmcft water from Srisailam reservoir’s backwaters to provide irrigation to 12.30 lakh acres and drinking water for 1, 226 villages in six districts. The exercise lasts for 60 days and six reservoirs would be filled up in five phases, officials said. The project works are taken up in two phases, based on the proposed need – drinking and commercial use, and irrigation. Through phase-1 works, approach canals, open canals, tunnels and pump houses would be completed.

Irrigation

For irrigation, 13 main canals running a length of 915 kms and distributary canals along it will be taken up in the phase -2.

In Nalgonda district, 16 villages of Marriguda and Chintapally mandals would get irrigation to an extent of 29, 339 acres, and 494 acres land will be acquired for the reservoir works.

On Tuesday, concluding the hearing, Mr. Patil said 23 persons, locals, people representatives and from voluntary organisations, have elicited their views. Officials added that the hearing exercise passed smoothly, and the prospective oustees have pressed for compensation for their lands as per market value and for the early completion of the project.

Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath, Project’s chief engineer Hameed Khan, PCB official Rajender and others were present.