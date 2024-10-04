Public awareness campaign conducted on ₹10 coin

The Reserve Bank of India in collaboration with State Bank of India conducted a two-day public awareness campaign on acceptance of ₹10 coins from Thursday in the backdrop of reluctance among traders, small businesses and members of the public in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to accept such instrument.

Such a reluctance seems to “stem from suspicion arising out of fake messages about the genuineness of these coins, spread by unscrupulous elements,” SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release on Friday.

Under the campaign, the focus was on each branch of SBI approaching at least 10 retail customers, PM Svanidhi beneficiaries, small business and kirana stores for affixing awareness pamphlets, re-affirming the legal validity of ₹10 coins at a prominent place in their establishment.

As part of the campaign, Chief General Manager of the SBI Circle Rajesh Kumar distributed ₹10 coins to the public at Hyderabad Main Branch, Koti. All branches of SBI in Hyderabad Circle had arranged coin melas and distributed ₹10 coins.

“The RBI has issued ₹10 coins in different designs. It is re-emphasized that ₹10 coins regardless of design are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions without any hesitations,” the bank said in the release.

