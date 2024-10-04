ADVERTISEMENT

Public awareness campaign conducted on ₹10 coin

Published - October 04, 2024 09:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Focus was on each branch of SBI approaching at least 10 retail customers re-affirming the legal validity of ₹10 coins

The Hindu Bureau

RBI with SBI organised the campaign amid a reluctance among traders, small businesses and members of the public in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to accept the ₹10 coins. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Reserve Bank of India in collaboration with State Bank of India conducted a two-day public awareness campaign on acceptance of ₹10 coins from Thursday in the backdrop of reluctance among traders, small businesses and members of the public in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to accept such instrument.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such a reluctance seems to “stem from suspicion arising out of fake messages about the genuineness of these coins, spread by unscrupulous elements,” SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release on Friday.

Under the campaign, the focus was on each branch of SBI approaching at least 10 retail customers, PM Svanidhi beneficiaries, small business and kirana stores for affixing awareness pamphlets, re-affirming the legal validity of ₹10 coins at a prominent place in their establishment.

As part of the campaign, Chief General Manager of the SBI Circle Rajesh Kumar distributed ₹10 coins to the public at Hyderabad Main Branch, Koti. All branches of SBI in Hyderabad Circle had arranged coin melas and distributed ₹10 coins.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The RBI has issued ₹10 coins in different designs. It is re-emphasized that ₹10 coins regardless of design are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions without any hesitations,” the bank said in the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US