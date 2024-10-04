GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public awareness campaign conducted on ₹10 coin

Focus was on each branch of SBI approaching at least 10 retail customers re-affirming the legal validity of ₹10 coins

Published - October 04, 2024 09:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
RBI with SBI organised the campaign amid a reluctance among traders, small businesses and members of the public in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to accept the ₹10 coins.

RBI with SBI organised the campaign amid a reluctance among traders, small businesses and members of the public in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to accept the ₹10 coins. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

The Reserve Bank of India in collaboration with State Bank of India conducted a two-day public awareness campaign on acceptance of ₹10 coins from Thursday in the backdrop of reluctance among traders, small businesses and members of the public in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to accept such instrument.

Such a reluctance seems to “stem from suspicion arising out of fake messages about the genuineness of these coins, spread by unscrupulous elements,” SBI Hyderabad Circle said in a release on Friday.

Under the campaign, the focus was on each branch of SBI approaching at least 10 retail customers, PM Svanidhi beneficiaries, small business and kirana stores for affixing awareness pamphlets, re-affirming the legal validity of ₹10 coins at a prominent place in their establishment.

As part of the campaign, Chief General Manager of the SBI Circle Rajesh Kumar distributed ₹10 coins to the public at Hyderabad Main Branch, Koti. All branches of SBI in Hyderabad Circle had arranged coin melas and distributed ₹10 coins.

“The RBI has issued ₹10 coins in different designs. It is re-emphasized that ₹10 coins regardless of design are legal tender and can be accepted for transactions without any hesitations,” the bank said in the release.

Published - October 04, 2024 09:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.