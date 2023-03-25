HamberMenu
P.T. Usha joins war against child abuse; to flag off awareness run in Hyderabad on Sunday

March 25, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Young women taking selfies with Indian Olympic Association president and veteran athlete P.T. Usha, who is in Hyderabad to campaign against child abuse, on Saturday.

Young women taking selfies with Indian Olympic Association president and veteran athlete P.T. Usha, who is in Hyderabad to campaign against child abuse, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Legendary athlete and president of Indian Olympic Association P.T. Usha will flag off the ‘Run against Child Abuse’, organised by the Little Millennium, one of the leading preschool chains in the country, at the Gachibowli Stadium here on Sunday.

The mega marathon is expected to attract about 7,000 participants while 1,500 children run for the cause.

Vice-president of Little Millennium Education R.Anand said they were “delighted to start the marathon. “We follow a zero-tolerance policy against child abuse and the key objective of this marathon is to spread awareness in support of this cause among the general public, extend the spirit of sports and physical education by providing the children a platform to express themselves,” he said.

Ms.Usha said, “Child abuse is an important cause and I am happy to join Little Millennium to raise awareness in support of this cause. Little Millennium preschools are doing a great job in promoting healthy development and a love for running at an early age.”

