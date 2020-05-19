Psychological impact of pandemic high on ophthalmologists: study

A high proportion of ophthalmologists were affected psychologically across the country during the ongoing lockdown as they are at an increased risk of close contact with the patient’s eyes and face, according to an online study conducted by L.V. Prasad Eye Institute.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) and The George Institute for Global Health-India to evaluate the psychological impact of COVID-19 on trainees and practising opthalmologists in India during lockdown.

The virus outbreak has affected millions globally, causing psychological impact such as stress, anxiety, depression, insomnia, denial, anger and fear. The study showed that even health workers who are not in the forefront of COVID-19 care and at less risk of being affected are suffering mental health consequences due to multiple factors.

Psychological implications can be attributed to direct and indirect effects of illness on livelihood and living conditions. Asymptomatic transmission of the disease, social discrimination and concern whether hospitals are equipped to tackle COVID patients should there be an overwhelming number of patients are some other causes for fear and anxiety among healthcare professionals.

Epidemiologist Rohit C. Khanna, also the director of Rural Eye Care Services, LVPEI, who conducted the survey along with a team, said the national and state ophthalmology societies, health administration and government should recognise the need to support mental health of all healthcare workers and not only those in the frontline of management of COVID-19 infection.

The survey covered 2,355 ophthalmologists and trainees in the age group of 25 to 82 years. Depression was significantly higher in younger ophthalmologists. It was also higher in non-practising ophthalmologists, as also those who were considerably worried about their training or professional growth, and those with difficulty in meeting living expenses.

Overall, the results indicated that 32.6% or 765 ophthalmologists had some degree of depression. Many exhibited mild symptoms (21.4%) while 6.9% showed moderate and 4.3% had severe symptoms. What’s more, 3.2% of them had suicidal and self harm ideations for more than half of the period over the past two weeks.

This was much higher than the 10% prevalence for common mental disorders reported from the general population in India, Dr Khanna said.