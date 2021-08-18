Pseudo police officer arrested on extortion charge

Hyderabad

18 August 2021 22:15 IST

Threatening to expose call recordings, he and an associate demanded ₹ 20 lakh from a doctor

A pseudo police officer, who introduced himself as Circle Inspector of Khammam and demanded ₹ 75 lakh from a doctor, was arrested by the Banjara Hills police here on Tuesday.

The accused, Rajeev Goutham (31), an unemployed youth from Suncity and a native of Maripalam in Vishakapatnam, along with his friend Barthapuram Mahesh (31) from NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, was trapped near Puri Jaganath Temple on Road No.12.

ACP M Sudarshan said that on August 16, they received a complaint from V Kishan Prasad (57), a doctor from Banjara Hills, stating that in 2017 he hired a driver, Mahesh. “He also gave him ₹ 20 lakh for purchasing land in Warangal district and in February 2018, Mahesh absconded,” Mr Sudarshan said.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of the blue on August 14, a person by the name Damodar visited Mr. Krishna Prasad’s hospital, introducing himself as CI from Khammam. He told the doctor that Mahesh, who was involved in series of offences, was arrested recently. “The pseudo cop told Mr. Krishna Prasad that Mahesh confessed that he was having some call recordings of the latter and his wife and to destroy them, he demanded ₹ 75 lakh.” the ACP said.

When the doctor didn’t agree to pay the amount, the accused asked him to pay ₹ 20 lakh by 12 noon on Tuesday and left the place by threatening him.

After verifying the phone number in Truecaller, the doctor came to know that he was not a police officer and lodged a complaint. Based on his complaint, a case was registered, police laid a trap and arrested the accused.

Mr. Sudarshan said that Mahesh along with Rajeev Goutham hatched a plan to extort money from Mr. Krishan Prasad and approached him.