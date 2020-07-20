Pseudo naxal gang busted in Khammam

The Sattupalli police in coordination with the Task Force personnel on Sunday busted a pseudo naxal gang that extorted ₹ 1 lakh from the manager of a Sattupalli-based firm. Two alleged members of the gang Manoj and Harish were arrested from Medak district’s Tekmal mandal on Saturday charges of extorting money from the manager of the firm based in the coal belt region of Sattupalli posing as naxalites. Based on their confession, a police team arrested the alleged kingpin of the gang Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, on Sunday. The police recovered ₹ 1 lakh in cash, two cars, a toy pistol and two mobile phones from the possession of the arrested members of the gang. A police team led by the Kalluru Assistant Commissioner of Police N Venkatesh launched a hunt to nab another member of the gang, who is absconding.

Sources said that two members of the gang had already extorted ₹ 5 lakh from the private firm’s manager by threatening him with a toy pistol on the intervening night of July 11 and 12.