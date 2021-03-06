HyderabadHyderabad 06 March 2021 00:15 IST
PRSI award for L&TMRH
L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRH) has won the first prize under the category of Social Media for PR and Branding in Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) National Award 2020. The award ceremony was hosted virtually in the presence of the Governor of Uttarakhand Srimati Baby Rani Maurya, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and PRSI president Ajit Pathak last month, a press release said.
